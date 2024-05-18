More adversity doesn't stop Concord's Moon

GOSHEN — Concord senior Joseph Moon had an impressive night on and off the track Thursday at the Goshen Sectional.

Moon qualified for next Thursday's Goshen Regional in the 100 meters, 400-meter relay and 1,600-meter relay.

He easily could have advanced in four events. Initially, Moon won the 400 meters. But that title was taken away from Moon. He was disqualified for running on the line during the race coming into the front stretch on turn four.

But Moon didn't complain about the ruling. Instead, he acted like a team leader, while facing the adversity.

"I couldn't dwell on that," said Moon. "It's in the past. I still had another event to run with my teammates. I'm still going to the regional in other events. You live and learn."

Moon's attitude towards the disqualification stood out to Concord coach CJ Shafer.

"What an awesome, awesome response that he had," said Shafer. "He wanted to run for his teammates and not make it about himself. He didn't feel sorry for himself.

"In the grand scheme maybe it's going to make him and the team better in the 400-relay and 1,600 relay."

Moon's misfortunate in the 400 benefited his teammate Dalex Moreira, who ended up winning the 400 with a time of 50.49.

"We still got a nice little dude in there in Dalex Moreira to win the 400," Shafer said. "He ran a heck of a race today. He's the beneficiary of a mistake. Good for him. I'm proud of him."

It's the second sectional title in the 100 for the Moon, who also accomplished that feat as a sophomore. He didn't compete at the sectional last year because he was on crutches. A week earlier, Moon had suffered a broken leg while running the 1,600 relay at the Northern Lakes Conference meet.

"The last time I ran here it was 2022," Moon said. "It was a nervous day for me because I hadn't ran here in awhile. I just wanted to come out here and run well. I still faced some adversity today. But adversity is nothing to me. I'm going to keep pushing through for my teammates."

Led by Moon, Concord finished second at the meet with 109.5 points. Warsaw won the sectional title with a 135 total.

Moon finished second with teammates Char'rese Breveard, Simeon Lake and Jaron Thomas in the 400 relay and was part of a third place 1,600-meter relay team with Jackson Yoder, Moreira and Bo Brunner.

Shafer also saw his team get second place finishes from Ernest Jennings in the 110 hurdles, Yoder in the 800, Donovan Arnold in the discus and from Breveard in the long jump.

"We ran good tonight," Shafer said. "We weren't spectacular. We were extremely competitive. We just weren't good enough to get it done tonight and finish first. We put a spectacular meet together last week (at the NLC)."

Elkhart, who was looking for its third straight sectional championship, finished third with 108 points.

For the Lions individually, Trinton Harris finished first in the long jump and Zachary Anderson placed first in the 200. Harris finished with a PR of 21-11.25 in the long jump.

"This feels good," said Harris, who was a sectional champion for the first time. "I felt good coming into today. The weather was good. It was raining a little bit, but it wasn't cold."

Anderson, who's a junior, also was an individual sectional champion for the first time. He posted a PR time of 22.23.

"I just felt really locked in all week," said Anderson. "I was ready to go and ready to compete. But I feel like I can even achieve more."

Anderson also ran a leg on the first place 400-meter relay team with teammates Anthony Leonard, Alfonzo Newbern and Nathan Munson. That foursome posted a sectional record time of 42.20.

"We just finally had our full team together," Anderson said about the relay. "We locked in and ran a good race."

Elkhart's 3,200-meter relay team of Max Huckleberry, Jackson Ezzell, Aaron Richter and Max Malloy also finished first. They posted a time of 7:59.

The Lions also got second place showings from Anderson in the 100 and Malloy in the 1,600 and 3,200.

"I know (Richter) and Max were tired in the two-mile, but they did the best they could," Homo said. "Sprint-wise we looked good. Zach Anderson had another great day. (Nathan) Munson did fine. In the 100 he was fourth.

"This is a fast sectional. I figure that lot of these performances are going to get pulled up (for the regional). Top to bottom every event is strong. It's going to be exciting next week. Hopefully, we can get as many through as possible (to state). That's always the goal."

The night ended with Northridge's 1,600-meter relay team of Jason Bauta, David Gingerich, Max Estep and Jaden Fisher finishing first with a clocking of 3:27.

Second places finishes were claimed by Northridge's Gingerich, Trevin Schlabach, Joe Keyser and Baylor Miller in the 3,200 relay and from NorthWood's Joe Mitschelen (300 hurdles) and Tyler Bowman (shot put).

The top three in each event and others meeting the 3 Participant Standard in the finals advance to next Thursday's Goshen Regional.

------------

GOSHEN REGIONAL

Team scores: Warsaw 135, Concord 109.5, Elkhart 108, Columbia City 67, Northridge 64, NorthWood 44, Goshen 30.5, Wawasee 27, Fairfield 21, Jimtown 15, Elkhart Christian 1, Lakeland Christian 1.

3200 relay: Elkhart (Max Huckleberry, Jackson Ezzell, Aaron Richter, Max Malloy) 7:59; Northridge 8:00, Warsaw 8:02; Goshen 8:08; Concord 8:13; Wawasee 8:25; NorthWood 8:30; Columbia City 8:42.

110 hurdles: Blake Keene (War) 14.92, Ernest Jennings (Con) 15.51, Eric Pohl (War) 15.59, Hayden Lechlitner (NW) 15.76, Derek Bontrager (Waw) 15.85, Drake Hatcher (CC) 16.13, Chase Aplin (NR) 16.19, Zander Bail (LC) 16.63.

100: Joseph Moon (Con) 10.87, Zachary Anderson (Elk) 10.96, Jaron Thomas (Con) 11.01, Nathan Munson (Elk) 11.07, Bradyn Pike (Waw) 11.29, Wyatt Mast (NW) 11.36, Bishop Williams (Jim) 11.42, Gavin Rulli (NW) 11.43.

1600: Marcus Ridge (CC) 4:17, Max Malloy (Elk) 4:19.49, Xavier Miller (NR) 4:19.75, Aaron Richter (Elk) 4:23, Gavin Good (CC) 4:28.63, Milo Bullaro (NR) 4:28.69, Dorian Diaz (Gos) 4:28.82, Andrew Potter (War) 4:38.

400 relay: Elkhart (Zachary Anderson, Anthony Leonard, Alfonzo Newbern, Nathan Munson) 42.20; Concord 42.30; Wawasee 43.12; NorthWood 43.40; Warsaw 43.97; Goshen 44.66; Columbia City 45.54; Elkhart Christian 48.24.

400: Dalex Moreira (Con) 50.49, Jackson Winey (War) 51.02, Jaden Fisher (NR) 51.06, Max Estep (NR) 51.92, Bishop Williams (Jim) 52.15, Cameron Fox (War) 52.21, Michael Bond (Elk) 52.27, Isaac Winters (Waw) 52.63.

300 hurdles: Blake Keene (War) 41.03, Joe Mitschelen (NW) 41.36, Eric Pohl (War) 42.12, Jack Jewett (Con) 42.60, Cade Tyrakowski (Elk) 42.78, Jake DeShone (Con) 43.00, Gavin Smith (CC) 43.03, Drake Hatcher (CC) 43.40.

800: Marcus Ridge (CC) 1:57.37, Jackson Yoder (Con) 1:57.64, Daniel Mullett (CC) 1:58, Xavier Miller (NR) 2:00.07, Baylor Miller (NR) 2:00.52, Dorian Diaz (Gos) 2:00.79, Tyler Swartz (Waw) 2:01.37, Jacob Hernandez (Con) 2:01.74.

200: Zachary Anderson (Elk) 22.23, Lucas Linder (Waw) 22.53, Jacob Wetzel (NR) 22.65, Simeon Lake (Con) 23.11, Logan Becker (NW) 23.44, Nathan Munson (Elk) 23.70, Waylon Herschberger (FF) 25.91.

3200: Jackson Gackenheimer (War) 9:26, Max Malloy (Elk) 9:34, Aaron Richter (Elk) 9:35, Gavin Good (CC) 9:38, Marc Hernandez (NR) 9:39, Evan Correll (FF) 9:40, Tyler Mimnaugh (War) 9:44, Brady Hicks (NR) 9:50.

1600 relay: Northridge (Jason Bauta, David Gingerich, Max Estep, Jaden Fisher) 3:27; Warsaw 3:30.14; Concord 3:30.50; Columbia City 3:31; Elkhart 3:35.02; Goshen 3:35.38; NorthWood 3:35.51; Wawasee 3:38.

Discus: Kameron Kauffman (War) 167-9, Donovan Arnold (Con) 162-4, Christopher Adams (Con) 162-1, Trenton Bias (Elk) 154-9, Connor Thomas (Elk) 146-8, Nick Hofer (FF) 139-11, Max Parciak (NW) 139-3, Aaron Anglemyer (Gos) 136-2.

Shot put: Kameron Kauffman (War) 57-7, Tyler Bowman (NW) 53-9, Christopher Adams (Con) 51-6.50, Nick Hofer (FF) 51, James Leiter (War) 49-1, Ethan Hochstetler (FF) 47-9, Kamrin Lewis (Con) 47-8.50, Max Parciak (NW) 47-2.50.

Long jump: Trinton Harris (Elk) 21-11.25, Char'rese Breveard (Con) 20-8.25, Jackson Clopton (Jim) 20-6.25, Drew Elliott (Gosh) 20-5.75, Daniel Kinsey (Gos) 20-5.25, Talan Asay (War) 20-4.25, Tyler Crosson (CC) 20-2.25, Blake McCoy (CC) 20-2.25.

High jump: Jordan Randall (War) 6-8, Talan Asay (War) 6-3, Trinton Harris (Elk) 6-2, Noah Culp (Con) 6-0, Dominick Riley (Gos) 6-0, Javen Jackson (Jim) 6-0, Dylan Ritchie (NR) 5-10, Blake McCoy (CC) 5-10.

Pole vault: Ian Stahl (CC) 13-6, Ian Parrott (War) 13-0, Matt Marsh (War) 12-6, Jaydon Riegsecker (FF) 12-6, Austin Henry (CC) 12-0, Joe Mitschelen (NW) 12-0, Aiden Miller (NR) 11-6, Moses Kratzer (Gos) 11-6.