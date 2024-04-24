More than 9,000 fans pack Dickey-Stephens Park to watch Razorbacks vs. UAPB Golden Lions

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The stands of Dickey-Stephens Park were packed on Tuesday night with thousands of fans from across Arkansas.

The Arkansas Razorbacks took on the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Dickey-Stephens Park and plenty of fans were in attendance.

“It’s cool, you know, get to come out and have fun,” Douglas Sides said.

Sides and his cousins Mason and Jackson were a part of the sea of Razorback red. They came from Stuttgart to watch the teams play as the symphony of the Hog Call could be heard throughout the ballpark.

Miller Wilson came to watch the teams hoping one day maybe he’d be a part of one.

“It’d be cool to play under DVH,” Wilson said.

Caroline Wilson came with her family for a fun night at the ballpark.

“Because we love the hogs,” Wilson said.

However, Tim and Kim Jones came to watch both of their sons play against one another.

“We can’t say Woo Pig or Go Lions,” Kim Jones said.

One son, Jayson Jones, plays for the Razorbacks, while the other son Jordan Jones plays for the Golden Lions.

“I wasn’t going red, or black and gold,” Kim Jones said. “We had to stay neutral.”

They chose to wear green instead.

“Happy to be here, happy for our boys, super proud of both of them,” Tim Jones said.

KARK 4 News also spoke with UAPB fans who didn’t want to go on camera, however, they said they’re excited their team got to play in this atmosphere in front of thousands of people.

