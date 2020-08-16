Only one Packers player opted out for 2020. Far more Packers fans than that did.

Packers CEO Mark Murphy said in an interview posted at the team’s official website that more than 80 percent of Lambeau Field season-ticket holders opted out for 2020, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Murphy linked that lack of interest to his decision to play the first two home games in one of the most revered stadiums in all of football without spectators present.

“The fact that that high a percentage of our fans were not comfortable coming to games was a factor that weighed into my thinking,” Murphy said.

With a six-figure waiting list, there’s a good chance that plenty of fans would decide to assume the risks associated with the pandemic in order to finally go to a Packers game with face-value tickets. Murphy decided not to roll the dice when it comes to the broader best interests place the Packers call home.

“Obviously here in Green Bay, we know how much our home games mean to the local economy and to the local community,” Murphy said. “But at the end of the day the most important thing was protecting the health and safety of our community and our fans.”

With a Week Five bye and four of the team’s first six games on the road, the Packers would first have fans present when the Vikings visit on November 1. Green Bay also has home games on November 15 (Jaguars), November 29 (Bears), December 6 (Eagles), December 21 or 22 (Panthers), and December 27 (Titans).

More than 80 percent of Lambeau Field season-ticket holders opted out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk