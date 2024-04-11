More than 70 volunteers still wanted for upcoming race weekend

Apr. 10—CHAMPAIGN — For those who don't want to run but would still like to be part of the Christie Clinic Illinois race weekend this month, it's not too late to get involved.

Jan Seeley, director of the marathon event — which is taking place from April 25 to April 27 after a two-year hiatus — said the race still needs 73 volunteers to help run its longest courses on Saturday and keep its participants safe.

More than 9,000 runners have already signed up to participate in the races, and while all volunteers serve as the "heartbeat" of the event, Seeley said course volunteers are key to the operation.

Those interested can register online to find open positions and information on how to register. Volunteers are trained and can select what location they would like to volunteer near.

The race weekend, which first began in 2009, was put on hold in 2021 and 2022 due, in part, to pandemic restrictions. Now, the marathon returns on April 26 with the same start and finish line, but a new route that dips into Savoy.

Other races include the Green Street Mile on April 25 and the Christie Clinic Illinois 5K on April 26. The marathon, half-marathon, marathon-relay, 10K and Youth Run races will take place April 27.