More than 31,000 attend Battlehawks' second home game

Glass half full, the St. Louis Battlehawks can draw a crowd like no other UFL team.

Glass half empty, Saturday's crowd was a sharp drop from the home opener.

Via Mike Mitchell of SI.com, 31,757 attended the Battlehawks' Week 4 game against the Memphis Showboats.

Two weeks ago, more than 40,000 attended.

St. Louis won the game, 32-17. They moved to 3-1 on the year, giving them a half-game lead (for now) over the 2-1 Brahmas and 2-1 Defenders in the XFL Conference.

The Battlehawks' next home game comes in two weeks, against the Houston Roughnecks.