More than 3,800 deer gun licenses remain after lottery, Game and Fish says

Jun. 24—BISMARCK — North Dakota's deer gun lottery has been held and more than 3,800 licenses remain, the Game and Fish Department reported Monday, June 24. Only resident applicants who were unsuccessful in the lottery can apply for remaining licenses.

Licenses will be mailed to successful applicants in early August.

More than 70,000 people applied for a deer gun lottery license, in addition to over 13,000 gratis applicants. The 2024 deer gun proclamation allows for 50,100 deer gun season licenses, down 3,300 from 2023.

Unsuccessful applicants can apply online for remaining licenses beginning June 26. The deadline for applying is July 10.

Remaining deer gun licenses and the units where they're available are as follows:

* Unit 3A1: Any antlerless, 579.

* 3A2: Any antlerless, 384.

* 3D1: Antlerless whitetail, 49.

* 3D2: Antlerless whitetail, 59.

* 3E2: Antlerless whitetail, 81.

* 3F1: Any antlerless, 107; antlerless whitetail, 348.

* 3F2: Any antlerless, 1,055; antlered whitetail, 246; antlerless whitetail, 799.

* 4A: Antlerless whitetail, 16.

* 4F: Antlerless whitetail, 111.

North Dakota's 2024 deer gun season opens at noon Friday, Nov. 8, and continues through Nov. 24.