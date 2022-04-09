More than 20 of the Top 100 free agents remain unsigned

As we head into mid-April and focus more on the draft, it might seem like NFL free agency is over. It’s not.

In fact, more than one-fifth of the NFL’s Top 100 free agents remain unsigned.

At this point, the top players who have not yet signed are usually the players who didn’t get the kinds of offers they were hoping for at the outset of free agency, and are now re-assessing whether to take a contract for less than they wanted to get paid, whether to sign a one-year prove-it deal, or whether to wait and bide their time and whether some team develops a need at their position.

Our top available free agent who hasn’t been signed or given the franchise tag is cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who has had a very quiet free agency period. Despite a report early in free agency that the Raiders were interested in him, Gilmore remains available.

Next is safety Tyrann Mathieu, who acknowledged this week that he was heartbroken when the Chiefs didn’t re-sign him. Mathieu hasn’t been drawing much interest.

No. 3 of our available free agents is defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who always seems to take his free agency decisions into the late offseason.

Our fourth-best available free agent is offensive tackle Duane Brown, who will turn 37 before the season and hasn’t had many reports of teams showing much interest in him.

Our No. 5 free agent is wide receiver Odell Beckham, whose free agency remains complicated by the long recovery he has ahead of him from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl.

Other available free agents include defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, edge rusher Melvin Ingram, defensive lineman Calais Campbell, tight end Rob Gronkowski, receiver Jarvis Landry, pass rusher Jerry Hughes, edge rusher Justin Houston, cornerback Steven Nelson, cornerback Bryce Callahan, tackle Eric Fisher, center JC Tretter, linebacker Dont'a Hightower, linebacker Alexander Johnson, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, running back Melvin Gordon, wide receiver Cole Beasley, linebacker Anthony Barr, safety DeShon Elliott and tackle Riley Reiff.

More than 20 of the Top 100 free agents remain unsigned originally appeared on Pro Football Talk