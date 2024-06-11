More than 150 bikers join Lee Canyon’s Mountain Bike park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lee Canyon’s Mountain Bike park is officially open for the summer, and it’s their first full season.

More than 150 riders took to the trails on Monday after the ski slopes were converted to bike trails and chairlifts were converted to carry mountain bikes up the mountain.

“There is an energy up here that has been really fun to experience, and we have been waiting for since the winter ended,” John Lira, Manager of Snow Sports and Summer Activities at Lee Canyon, said. “It’s another way to enjoy your bike out here in Vegas and avoid the summer heat as well.”

Seven miles of trails opened Monday, offering riders beginner, intermediate, and expert options. Paul Preuss was one of the dozens of mountain bikers who took to the trails on opening day.

“Oh, they are fun. I was just glad they were able to repair them after the monsoon last year, so it is nice that they are here and we have a place to go,” Preuss said.

8 News Now rode along on one of their Experience Downhill packages, where visitors can pay for a guided tour that includes everything you need for the trails and where you can learn more about the sport. The experience takes bikers through a trail with an experienced tour guide who can teach them the skills to conquer the mountain.

Lee Canyon’s Mountain Bike trail (KLAS)

The trails are now open through the fall until ski season. The average ticket costs about $30, with a separate bike rental costing $69. Lee Canyon also offers a Trailblazers program where kids can go out with guides and learn while their parents take on the trails.

Lee Canyon plans to add more trails in the future to bring their total to 13 miles of biking trails, and they also plan to add more ski trails. To find more information visit Lee Canyon.

