More than 15,000 take part in Great Bristol Run

Thousands of runners have filled the streets to take part in the annual Great Bristol Run.

The event hosted a half-marathon and a 10km run (6.2 miles), along with a race specifically for runners who are visually impaired, a wheelchair event and a one-mile family race.

Organisers estimated more than 15,000 people participated, making it the "biggest ever".

The event is one of the UK’s most popular running events and has been part of the city since 1989.

The route ran alongside the River Avon towards the Portway [BBC]

Both the 10k and half-marathon courses started and finished on Anchor Road, with the latter taking a detour along the Portway before heading back towards the harbour.

Many runners pounded the pavement to raise money for worthy causes, including Women's Royal Army Corp, Bristol Autism Support and Cancer Research UK.

The one-mile family run, in partnership with Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Appeal, was designed to raise money for the Bristol Children's Hospital.

Some restaurants in the city centre jumped on board with the generosity, offering a free meal if participants could show their finisher medal.

The day was also packed full of entertainment, from music zones and to samba bands, to a DJ welcoming runners across the finish line.

