More than 13,000 saw Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo's return to Mitchell

Jul. 19—After a one-year hiatus, Mitchell's Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo came back in a big way in 2021.

More than 13,000 fans were in attendance for the four days of performances at the Horseman Sports Arena on the north end of Mitchell. That included a bleacher-packing mark of 3,908 fans on Friday, July 16. It was the best attended session of the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo since the Friday night performance in 2014, when 4,008 fans were in attendance.

The Saturday, July 17 performance brought in 3,400 fans while Sunday's show drew 2,722 people. Combined with the bull-riding only event on Thursday that saw approximately 3,000 fans, the four-day event brought more than 13,000 fans to Mitchell. This year's payout including prize money and entry fees was $86,423, up slightly from 2019.

The rodeo had a new format this year, with an Xtreme Bulls performance on Thursday night and three traditional nights of rodeo Friday through Sunday.

Austin Hurlburt, from Norfolk, Nebraska, was the top all-around finisher, bringing home $2,165 in steer wrestling and tie-down roping.

Hurlburt was second in the tie-down roping event. Andrew Burks, of Kiln, Mississippi, finished first in tie-down roping with a time of 8.2 seconds, awarding him $2,420.

The rest of the event winners and their payouts include: Wyatt Denny, bareback riding ($1,883); Richard Coats, steer wrestling ($2,140); Jacob Kammerer, saddle bronc riding, ($2,289); Curry Kirchner/Austin Rogers, team roping, ($2,432 each); Sadie Wolaver, barrel racing, ($2,361); Ky Hamilton, bull riding ($2,566).

Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo

Horseman's Sports Arena, July 16-18

All-around cowboy: Austin Hurlburt, $2,165, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.

Bareback Riding: 1. Wyatt Denny, , of Minden, Nev. 82 points, $1,884; 2. Garrett Shadbolt, 81.5, $1,444; 3. Clay Jorgenson, 81, $1,067; 4. Jamie Howlett, 78.5, $690; 5. Tanner Aus, 78, $440; 6. Nick Pelke, 76.5, $314; 7. Ty Breuer, 75, $251; 8. Ty Blessing, 73, $188.

Steer wrestling: 1. Richard Coats, of Juniata, Neb., 3.9 seconds, $2,140; 2. (tie) Dru Melvin, Reed Kraeger and Jeff Miller, 4.5, $1,582 each; 5. Jake Fulton, 4.8, $1,024; 6. Jeff Richardson, 4.9, $744; 7. (tie) Zach Jongbloed and Kyle Whitaker, 5.0, $326.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Jacob Kammerer, of Philip, S.D., 87 points, $2,290; 2. Jade Blackwell, 84.5, $1,756; 3. Cauy Pennington, 83, $1,298; 4. Kash Deal, 82, $840; 5. (tie) Talon Ross Elshere, Jeremy Meeks and Briar Dittmer, 81, $407 each; 8. JJ Elshere, 80, $229.

Tie-down roping: 1. Andrew Burks, of Kiln, Miss., 8.2 seconds, $2,420; 2. Austin Hurlburt, 8.7, $2,165; 3. Owen Wahlert, 9.6, $1,911; 4. Josh Eirikson, 9.8, $1,656; 5. Jason Schaffer, 9.9, $1,401; 6. Cole Bailey, 10.0, $1,146; 7. Lee Sivertsen, 10.1, $892; 8. Luke Potter, 10.4, $637; 9. Tanner Stec, 10.6, $382; 10. Brock Belkham, 10.7, $127.

Team roping: 1. Curry Kirchner/Austin Rogers, 4.9 seconds, $2,433 each; 2. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 5.1, $2,177; 3. Jeff Johnson/Jett Hillman, 5.4, $1,921; 4. Jon Peterson/Riley Curuchet, 5.6, $1,665; 5. Payden Emmett/Ryan Von Ahn, 5.7, $1,408; 6. Jade Schmidt/Jade Nelson, 5.8, $1,152; 7. Cameron Irwin/Rory Brown, 6.1, $896; 8. Dalton Turner/Garrett Smith, 6.4, $640; 9. Lane Goebel/Cole Stevens, 6.8, $384; 10. Luke Fenton/Marc Fenton, 8.6, $128.

Barrel Racing: 1. Sadie Wolaver, of Weatherford, Okla., 15:32 seconds, $2,361; 2. (tie) BryAnna Haluptzok and Lacinda Rose, 15.33, $1,830 each; 4. Allison Pauley, 15:38, $1,417; 5. Austyn Tobey, 15:39, $1,181; 6. (tie) Jamie Chaffin and Amy Brunson, 15:40, $708 each; 8. Shannon Jensen, 15:43, $472; 9. Leslie Smalygo, 15:44, $413; 10. D'Ann Gehlsen, 15:49, $354; 11. Sara Winkelman, 15:53, $295; 12. (tie) Hilary Hilzendger and Summer Kosel, 15:55, $118 each.

Bull Riding: 1. Ky Hamilton, Mackay, Queensland, Australia, 88 points, $2,566; 2. Mason Moody, 86, $1,967; 3. Blaine Beaty, 85, $1,454; 4. Gavin Michel, 84, $941; 5. Ethan Skogquist, 82.5, $599; 6. Riggin Shippy, 81.5, $428; 7. Casey Fredericks, 80.5 $342; 8. Fulton Rutland, 79.5, $257.