More than 120 players answer fast-track referee call

Premier League referee Anthony Taylor will be on duty at Euro 2024 [Getty Images]

More than 120 current and former players have responded to a call to be fast-tracked on the path to become elite referees.

The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) and Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) have combined to offer the opportunity to between 10 and 12 prospective officials.

Candidates will be chosen to go on a refereeing course this summer, which will include technical and practical training.

The move is part of the Premier League funded Elite Referee Development Plan, which aims to provide opportunities to potential referees to progress to the higher levels of the game within a shorter timeframe than usual.

“This is an excellent opportunity for any current or former PFA member who’s ever wanted to move into refereeing,” said PFA chief executive Maheta Molango.

“It’s a chance to explore potential pathways to officiating at the highest levels of the game.”

In addition, the PGMOL and PFA will put on referee courses for academy players in an effort to provide a greater understanding of officiating.

“We’ve made no secret that we are looking to broaden our pool of officials and entice people from other areas of the game and society into refereeing who may have historically not been well represented,” said PGMOL chief refereeing officer Howard Webb.