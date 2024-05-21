More than 100 players kickoff U20 Academy tryouts

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — USL Arkansas announced a collaboration with Sporting Arkansas on May 15. The partnership is recruiting for its new U20 Academy team.

New U20 academy paves path for professional soccer in Arkansas

The first tryouts had more than 130 players try out, but only about 20 will be playing this Fall.

“We will have a ton of opportunities to get into the professional ecosystem,” said Co-Founder of USL Arkansas Chris Martinovic.

The next tryouts are on Wednesday, May 22 at Sugar Creek Soccer Park. For more details, visit the USL Arkansas website.

