More than 100 attend Jarrod Bunch football camp at SPIRE

Jun. 22—HARPERSFIELD — A tradition that connects generations of football players and coaches continued on Saturday at the Jarrod Bunch Youth Football Camp zt SPIRE Academy.

Bunch is a homegrown player who graduated from Ashtabula High School and the University of Michigan before earning a Super Bowl ring with the New York Giants.

Bunch has also been an actor in a variety of movies and television shows after settling in Los Angeles after his playing days were over. He also was the head football coach at Beverly Hills High School.

He was a first-round pick for the Giants in 1991 and was a member of the Super Bowl-winning team. He also played a season for the Los Angeles Raiders.

Bunch said he started the camp in 1992 and has been trying to help local kids ever since.

Bunch said he remembers meeting former NFL player, Lyle Alzado, when he was a young player and it changed his life.

"I don't want these kids to miss that opportunity," Bunch said.

Every year he works with local coaches and friends to get the camp ready before flying from his Los Angeles home to run the camp.

Dave Moody, a family friend, helps coordinate the camp every year. He said the organizers talk with SPIRE Academy about potential dates for the camp and really begin administrative work in February.

More than 110 athletes participated in the free camp.

"It was more than we had last year," Moody said.

Moody said he was impressed with the area football programs that sent high school players to help coach the younger athletes. He said Edgewood and Lakeside teams sent players to help.

"It is nice to see a lot of the high school kids doing community service to coach," he said.

Edgewood football coach Olajuwon Cooper said his team comes out to support Bunch. Cooper said he realized it has been almost 30 years since he participated in the camp as a young athlete from the Ashtabula Area City Schools.

"I think I was 9 or 10 years old at my first Jarrod Bunch camp," Cooper said.

He said the camp is well organized and likes the structure that allows for 7-on-7 flag football competition followed by drills and then the opportunity to try and see what they learned.

"I like it," said Isaac Evans, 7, of Ashtabula, after winning a prize during a drill at the camp.

Bunch encouraged the players during drills and got the young people fired up during the camp. He said he likes the flag football angle for younger children.

He said the camps have changed over the years because the game of football has changed.