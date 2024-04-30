More than 100,000 remaining Euro 2024 tickets go on sale Thursday

The European Championship trophy displayed during its presentation in Berlin's Olympic Stadium. The European Men's Football Championship will take place from June 14 to July 14, 2024. Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa

The last tranche of Euro 2024 tickets will go on sale from Thursday, European football governing body UEFA has said.

More than 100,000 tickets for various matches can be purchased via the official ticket platform for the men's tournament in Germany, a statement added on Tuesday.

Tickets that were already offered in March and April via the official resale platform are on sale while the finalization of the seating plans in the stadiums has also been completed, creating additional seats.

According to UEFA, there will also be a considerable number of discounted tickets for seats with restricted access. A total of 2.7 million tickets were available ahead of the first sales phase last year.

The 24-team tournament runs from June 14 to July 14, when the final takes place in Berlin.