More than $100,000 of equipment stolen from Soldier Field as Bears' bad week continues

The Bears' very bad week keeps getting worse.

More than $100,000 of equipment was stolen from Soldier Field, according to ABC 7 in Chicago.

The equipment included gators and lawn mowers, and happened overnight Wednesday when someone tore down a security fence to drive the equipment out of a garage.

The ugly week for the Bears has also seen the resignation of defensive coordinator Alan Williams for reasons that have still not been explained, and Justin Fields having to call an emergency press conference in the Bears' locker room to clarify himself after comments he made about the team's struggles suddenly turned into headlines.

The 0-2 Bears are 12.5-point underdogs at Kansas City on Sunday.