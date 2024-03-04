More than 10,000 players will be in EA Sports College Football 25 video game

Expect to see many college football players when the EA Sports College Football 25 video game is released.

EA Sports announced Monday that more than 10,000 college football players have opted into being in the video game, less than two weeks after announcing real-life players would be featured in the newest game.

"The response to the athlete opt-in opportunity for EA Sports College Football 25 has been phenomenal," Daryl Holt, senior vice president and group general manager for EA Sports' Tiburon Studios and American football division, said in a statement. "In the little over one week, over 10,000 athletes across the FBS have opted-in to the offer with more saying 'yes' every hour. We're excited to welcome more athletes in the weeks ahead and to debut this first class of athletes in the game when it launches this summer."

Rendering of a Florida Gators uniform in the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 video game.

Player likeness without compensation was the reason why the NCAA Football franchise folded in 2013, and why a college football video game hadn't been done since then. But with name, image and likeness running rampant in college sports, EA Sports will compensate players in exchange for their likeness with $600 and a free copy of the game.

As of Monday, the more than 10,000 players that will be in the game means EA Sports has reached 87% of its goal before the game is released. More than 11,000 players are eligible to be in the game with 85-man rosters available for each team in the game.

In order for a player to be in the game, they must be on the team's current roster and have a valid school email address. Upcoming freshmen can opt into the game once they enroll in college, but EA Sports wants players to opt in by April to ensure they get compensated for using their likeness. Several current players like Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel have already announced they will be in the game.

EA Sports College Football 25 will have a full reveal in May and the game is slated to be released in the summer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: EA Sports College Football video game has over 10,000 players opt in