More than 1,300 North Dakota high school students to participate in 2024 Clay Target League state tournaments

Jun. 4—High school athletes and teams representing schools from across North Dakota are scheduled to participate in the

2024 North Dakota State High School Clay Target League State Tournaments

, set for June 14-16 at The Shooting Park in Horace, North Dakota.

This year's event will feature 1,312 students from 67 high school teams, according to a news release from the USA Clay Target League. A full list of events and dates is available at

http://nd.usaclaytarget.com

.

A total of 2,331 students representing 106 high school teams across the state participated in the North Dakota State High School Clay Target League this spring, league officials said. The NDSHSCTL is a part of the USA Clay Target League, which offers high school and college programs across the country.