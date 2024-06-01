Moravcik, Robson, Lustig - Celtic's best cult heroes

[BBC]

We asked you who Celtic's best cult hero signing is - the player that showed up with little expectation to win the hearts of the support.

Here's what some of you said:

Kevin: Has to be Lubo Moravcik. Before the advent of social media, Lubo came with little fanfare and became an instant hero scoring twice on his old form debut.

Anon: Lubo Moravcik - old man, never heard of him before. We thought he was a panic signing. How wrong we were, probably the greatest two-footed player ever in Scotland, really was a gift from God. Wish we got him in his 20s.

Plow: Ultimate cult hero - Bobby Petta. What a player!

Paul: Mikael Lustig. When he arrived there wasn't much pomp about it, the lad turned into a massive fan favourite and still to this day loves every second of his time at Celtic.

Anthony: Aaron Mooy was my favourite. A lot of eyebrows were raised when he was signed at 32. He left much to be desired athletically, however his passing abilities, goals and overall senior experience was invaluable to Celtic's 21/22 league win.

Anon: Barry Robson. One-footed Ginger genius, scorer of big goals at home and in Europe, took no prisoners.

Patrick - Got to be Adam Idah. Essentially saved our season, popping up with late goals that changed games and was influential in his starts as a striker. He's a must buy for Celtic, even as a backup, as it is clear he is a big fan of the club and we've helped him gain his confidence back as a player.