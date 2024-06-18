Morata ‘can’t wait’ for Spain vs. Italy and reacts to online haters

Alvaro Morata said he ‘can’t wait’ to face Italy with Spain at EURO 2024 and reveals how he deals with online ‘haters.’

Both sides started their European Championship campaign with a victory, as Spain saw off Croatia 3-0 and the Azzurri beat Albania 2-1.

They go head-to-head for top spot in the group table on Thursday at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

“I feel ready, we are training well and I can’t wait for this game to come along,” Morata told La1, via Sky Sport Italia.

The former Juventus striker scored in that opening game and then went off with a knock, but nothing that would put him at risk for this showdown, so he is expected to lead the line against Italy on June 20.

Roma, Juventus and Milan linked with Morata

Morata has been linked with a return to Serie A for Juve, Roma or Milan, but admits the situation with his current club is still very much up in the air.

“There are many things that do matter and are important. I still feel that I want to win a title with Atletico Madrid.”

Despite a generally good scoring record, he has often been singled out for bitter criticism online, especially during his experience at Chelsea.

“That is not criticism, it is an expression of hatred and fury. Criticism, real criticism, is to be accepted because I am a professional and this is part of the game. Sometimes I agree with the criticism, sometimes I do not, but I always use it to improve.”