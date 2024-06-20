Morata speaks on his future amid Milan links and admits his idol is a former Milanista

After his first game of the Euro 2024 campaign, Alvaro Morata spoke to a Spanish television channel and offered an update on his future, and given AC Milan have previously been interested in the striker, they may have taken note.

The story of Morata often feels like a repeated cycle between a few clubs, and this mercat could see the latest rendition of a tale that has become a well-spoken topic in European football, given there are reports that he will leave Atletico Madrid following the conclusion of the European Championship.

Milan have previously been interested and sought to act on their interest as recently as last summer, but nothing came to fruition. However, with the Rossoneri wanting two new strikers, they may see the opportunity provided by Morata’s situation as too good to turn away from.

When interviewed by La 1, Spain’s primary television provider, he spoke about his current situation at Atletico Madrid and compared himself to a former Milanista – his comments have been relayed by Milan News.

Will you leave Atletico Madrid?

“There are many things that have their weight, and they are important. And then I want to win a title with Atletico Madrid!”

His childhood idol…

It’s always been Fernando Torres, and when I meet him, I still find it hard to talk to him. I feel ashamed. But I feel pride in being close to him.”