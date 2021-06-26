Morata says he has had death threats over EURO 2020 performances

Spain striker Alvaro Morata says deaths threats were made against him and even his sons after his misses in the group stage of EURO 2020.

Among Morata’s misses was a failed penalty kick against Slovakia on Wednesday.

Spain’s players have condemned the death threats. Forward Dani Olmo says players accept criticism but more than that is “crossing the line.”

Morata says what upsets him is when fans go to his wife and relatives to makes threats.

Spain will face Croatia in the round of 16 on Monday in Copenhagen.

