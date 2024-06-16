Morata jokes about return to Italy amid Juventus rumours

Spain international Alvaro Morata, who has been linked with a return to Serie A, jokes that he will ‘surely’ return to Italy this summer but only on holiday.

Former Juventus striker Alvaro Morata, currently under contract with Atletico Madrid said on Saturday that he’d surely return to Italy this summer, but only to spend his holidays.

The Spanish forward’s contract expires in June 2026 and he’s been linked with a return to Juventus in the 2024 summer transfer window, but only if Moise Kean or Arkadiusz Milik leave.

Morata crossed paths with a Corriere dello Sport correspondent in Berlin on Saturday after scoring a goal in Spain’s 3-0 win over Croatia.

The reporter asked if Morata would return to Italy this summer, but the 31-year-old replied: “What? Surely on holiday.”

It’s no surprise to hear that Morata will spend part of his holidays in Italy as his wife, Alice Campello, is from Venice.

Morata’s Spain will face Italy in the second Group B match in Gelsenkirchen on Thursday, June 20.