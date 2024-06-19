Morata: ‘I imagine Italy coach is wondering, how are Spain going to play?

Morata: ‘I imagine Italy coach is wondering, how are Spain going to play?

Alvaro Morata underlined Spain’s unpredictability and strength in depth ahead of their Euro 2024 group stage clash with Italy.

The Azzurri edged out an important 2-1 win over Albania in their opening match at the European Championship and are now gearing up for a tense match with La Roja, who cruised to an impressive 3-0 victory over Croatia in their first game of the tournament in Germany.

With the current format of the European Championship, four points should be enough for a team to qualify for the Round of 16, leading to some suggestions that Italy’s clash with Spain could be a cagey affair which sees both settle for a draw.

Morata on Spain’s unpredictability

Speaking to Marca, Morata first opened up about Spain’s upcoming Group B duel with Italy.

“Before the draw, I knew it was going to be them. I have met them in all my European Championships, and they eliminated me both times, unfortunately. We have to face it as a crossroads. Italy’s competitive gene is very great.”

He was asked which team his Italian wife Alice would be supporting.

“Obviously, Spain. It’s not an easy situation. That’s why they aren’t going to come, to avoid possible problems. She and my children are very respected in my country.”

Finally, Morata was asked to weigh in on Spain’s change of style recently.

“The Croatia game is an example. The first quarter of an hour was the Spain of a lifetime. Afterwards we tried a direct game, to then counter. For the other teams we’re quite unpredictable.

“If I were the coach, I’d go to bed with my head banging like a drum because there’s 26 players that you watch train and know that they can all play. I imagine the Italy coach wondering: How are these guys going to play against me?

“With a false 9, with wingers who play inside and combine? With those who break behind you? We can change the way we play several times. And we press very high, which has its risks, but for the opponent it’s difficult to face a team that’s going to death.”