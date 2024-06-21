Morata fuels transfer speculation following Euro 2024 win: “It’s my second home”

After Spain’s victory against Italy, Alvaro Morata spoke about his future, especially given the links of a return to the country which his nation beat in their second game of Euro 2024, and his comments will be of interest to AC Milan, who have been linked with the striker in the past.

With Milan entering the mercato with no strikers officially confirmed to be at the club next season, there are some moves which need to be made soon. It has been reported that Luka Jovic will remain, but an announcement is still needed.

Elsewhere, the Rossoneri are seeking to add two more players to their attacking ranks. The preferred duo are believed to be Joshua Zirkzee and Armando Broja. However, the prospect of adding Alvaro Morata to their squad could be an opportunity too good to refuse.

Reports in previous days have suggested the Spaniard will leave Atletico Madrid this summer, and Milan have been interested previously, and they could act on the opportunity.

Following the victory against Italy, Morata spoke to Rai Sport about his future, with many suggestions that his future could be a return to Italy, and his comments have been relayed by Milan News.

Will Morata return to play in the Serie A?

“Will I return to Italy? I’ll certainly go back there on holiday, it is a beautiful place. It is my second home.”