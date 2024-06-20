Morata: ‘Donnarumma one of the best in the world’

Alvaro Morata maintains Spain would’ve scored more in the 1-0 win over Italy, but Gianluigi Donnarumma is ‘one of the best goalkeepers in the world.’

For all their domination in Gelsenkirchen, the match was ultimately only decided by a Riccardo Calafiori own goal, when Morata’s header was palmed onto the defender’s knee.

“No regrets, the important thing was to win and we are happy because you have one of the best goalkeepers in the world. We made a few mistakes, but he also made three or four world class saves. The one on Fabian Ruiz I really didn’t think he was going to get to, but he did,” Morata told Sky Sport Italia.

“I am in good shape, I’m training well, there’s a great atmosphere in the squad and we are all very united.”

This is a different Spain to the one that had played under Luis Enrique, as Luis de la Fuente has made them more direct and they move the ball far quicker than the old tiki-taka approach.

“We have many more alternatives, as new young players arrived and they play like they are 30 years old with loads of experience. We are a complete squad now and we press high too.”

Morata a veteran in this young Spain

Lamine Yamal is only 16 years old and Nico Williams just turned 21, but they were sensational this evening against seasoned Italian veterans. How does Morata feel with them by his side?

“It’s incredible, when I see them kidding around I realise they are that age, otherwise from their training and attitude, it would be impossible to tell.”

After this victory and the 3-0 win over Croatia sent them through as group winners, are Spain among the favourites to win EURO 2024?

“We work every day to make ourselves a complicated team to face and there is a lot of talent on the bench that hasn’t even made an appearance yet. We are a really united group, I think from the outside people can tell the talent in this Spain squad,” concluded Morata.

“I know you need luck to win the Euros, but we feel ready to face anyone who comes our way.”

As the Group B winners, Spain will be up against one of the third-place finishers from Group A, D, E or F.