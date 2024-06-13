Morata alerts Juventus, Milan and Roma: ‘I cannot remain in Madrid if…’

Alvaro Morata has sent out an alert for Serie A clubs to come knocking after warning he ‘cannot remain at Atletico Madrid if I won’t be playing.’

The striker is currently preparing for Spain’s participation in EURO 2024, in the same group as Italy, Croatia and Albania.

“I see what is in the media and the directors know what I am talking about, so I will say it clearly,” Morata told El Larguero.

“I have not spoken to anyone, but if I see that Atleti want to sign eight strikers, I get the impression I am not the priority at the club.

“I am 31 years old, I will be 32 in October, so I cannot remain at Atletico Madrid if I won’t be playing.”

Morata would favour return to Serie A

He had already been linked with a third different stint at Juventus, but also potentially a move to Milan or Roma too, as they are all looking for centre-forwards.

A return to Italy would be his preferred option, partly because of his previous success in Serie A, but also as his wife Alice is Italian.

There is a €15m release clause in his contract and in order to play regularly, Morata could accept a much lower salary of just €4-5m per season.

According to Calciomercato.com, that is roughly half his current wages in Madrid.