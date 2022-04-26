Morant tries to give his Most Improved Player award to Desmond Bane, who sends it back

Ja Morant lobbied for Desmond Bane to win Most Improved Player.

Instead, Moran was voted Most Improved. So, after accepting the award, Morant tried to give the trophy to Bane.

Bane, however, was having none of that.

"Man, take this back to 12." Desmond Bane's reaction to finding the MIP trophy in his kitchen. (via @DBane0625)pic.twitter.com/OPbg3jdVzD — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 26, 2022

Morant won the award and had 38 first-place votes out of a possible 100. Bane finished fifth in the voting and had seven first-place votes.

Morant, Bane and the Grizzlies are tied 2-2 with the Timberwolves in an entertaining first-round series that continues Tuesday in Memphis.

Here's more on the Grizzlies

