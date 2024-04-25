Morant picks Mike Miller as his new agent

MEMPHIS – Out since early January with a torn labrum in his shoulder and still a couple of months away from resuming basketball activities, Ja Morant did take care of some off the court business on Thursday– signing with a new agent.

An agent pretty familiar to basketball fans in Memphis.

Morant inking a new representation deal with Lift Sports Management, an agency led by former Grizzly and Tiger assistant coach Mike Miller.

Morant just wrapped up the first year of a five-year deal with the Grizzlies worth over $197 million dollars. A deal negotiated by Morant’s longtime agent Jim Tanner, who represented Morant since he was taken second overall by the Grizzlies back in the 2019 draft.

Those two parted ways earlier this month.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.