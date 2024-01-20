Morales-Perez' play on both ends of floor helps Dover boys basketball past Spaulding

Dover's Amari Lewis defends Spaulding's Paul Butler during Dover's 59-53 Division I boys basketball win on Friday night. Butler led Spaulding with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists.

DOVER – In a rivalry game that felt every bit like a playoff game, the Dover and Spaulding high school boys basketball teams exchanged blows for four quarters before the Green Wave emerged with a 59-53 come-from- behind Division I win on Friday night.

More: Seacoast Roundup: Fracas in stands halts Portsmouth/Concord game in final minutes

Both teams found themselves in deep holes on the night, and both proved they would not back down. Dover led 19-10 after the first quarter, but Spaulding didn’t back down, ripping off a 39-22 run over the next 18 minutes to take a 49-41 lead early in the fourth quarter.

More: Exeter boys, girls basketball teams sweep doubleheader at rival Winnacunnet

Dover ratcheted up the defensive intensity, however, in the fourth quarter, and put together a rally of its own, forcing eight Spaulding turnovers in the final frame while battling back for the win.

Dover is now 4-4 on the season, while Spaulding is 2-6.

“I was happy with the fight the boys showed,” said Spaulding coach Lorne Lucas. “We had a really good week of practice, and I think that carried over. Just made a few too many mistakes at the end.”

Dover coach Matt Fennessy was happy with the resolve his team showed, but hopes it can find a way to keep the pedal down when holding early leads, and get out of its habit of letting teams back into games.

“(Nail-biters) are what we specialize in right now,” Fennessy said. “It was nice to see us get off to a good start. The drop off wasn’t as nice to see, but we found a way to get it back and pull out the win. It’s nice to be 4-4 at this point in the season.”

Dover's David Cady led all scorers with 26 points and three rebounds. Teammate Dylan Jabre finished with 16 points, three rebounds and two assists, and Yavier Morales-Perez was a defensive force for the Green Wave, while also scoring 10 points, grabbing three rebounds and dishing three assists.

Paul Butler led a balanced scoring attack for Spaulding with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Kyran Jeanpierre (12 points, four rebounds) and Nate Sanchez-Martinez (six points, nine rebounds, two assists) were big in the paint. Marcel Rose added 12 points and seven rebounds for Spaulding.

Here are five takeaways from the game.

Rivalry game lives up to the hype

Dover's Dylan Jabre looks for an open teammate during Friday's Division I boys basketball game against Spaulding.

It may have been a mid-season matchup between two teams that entered the night with losing records, but the atmosphere and energy in the gym Friday night felt like a playoff contest. Both coaches said their players were up for the game, and it made for exciting play on the court.

“This one means something to them,” Fennessy said. “It really did feel like a playoff atmosphere and that will serve us well later in the year when, hopefully, we have to play in those type of games. If you can get to the tournament and have that experience, I think it matters.”

The young Spaulding team, which got 36 of its 53 points from sophomores, chipped away through the second and third quarters before taking its first lead on a Camden Carleton 3-pointer with just under 6 minutes left in the third.

Then it was Spaulding’s turn to extend the lead… and Dover’s chance to respond. Trailing 49-41 early in the fourth quarter, Dover rattled off an 18-4 run, keyed by a pair of Cady 3-pointers, to secure the win.

“You could see it in practice leading up to the game, how much it means to them,” Lucas said. “We had four very good practices leading up to the game, and I think our play reflected that. I wish we could have held on in the end, but I am proud of the effort tonight.”

Morales-Perez provides defensive spark for Dover

Dover sophomore Yavier Morales-Perez looks to move past Spaulding's Camden Carleton during Dover's 59-53 win over the Red Raiders on Friday night.

Morales-Perez’s motor never stopped. Dover’s sophomore point guard created for teammates on the offensive end, and scored 10 points of his own. However, it was the defensive end of the court where he made the biggest impact, getting in the hip pockets of anyone he was guarding, and forcing Spaulding to play at a pace it didn’t want.

“I thought (Morales-Perez) really stepped up the defense. He ratcheted it up more than I’ve seen today,” Fennessy said. “It’s a tough job as a sophomore to run the team. He’s got a million plays to know. He’s got to know where everyone is going to be, plus himself. I’m really proud of him”

Morales-Perez said he was amped up for the rivalry game, and knew when his team started to struggle that the key to getting back into it was the defensive end. Although he finished with only one official steal, he forced Spaulding into multiple mistakes by ratcheting up the pace of play.

“It was a win-or-lose situation, so I had to step in,” he said. “We had to play defense and I wanted to set the tone. My mindset was just, ‘Go get it.’”

In addition to his defensive disruption, Morales-Perez made the play of the game. With Dover leading 55-53 after a pair of Sam Grube free throws, Morales-Perez made a nifty dribble move in the paint to juke a defender, then laid the ball in for a 57-53 lead and some breathing room.

“That move he made in the middle was unbelievable,” Fennessy said. “It was a huge play in a huge moment.”

Sophomore big men stand out for Spaulding

Sanchez-Martinez and Jeanpierre may be young, but Spaulding's sophomore frontline duo proved they were ready for a rivalry game.

“Those two play so well together, and they get along great,” said Lucas. “Neither of them cares who scores more or who gets more rebounds, they just want to win and they are willing to work together to do that.”

During Spaulding’s comeback the two combined for six rebounds and six points in a third quarter that saw Spaulding outscore Dover 19-11. The unselfish interior passing of the Raiders was on full display, as Sanchez-Perez finished with a pair of assists to go with his six points and nine rebounds.

“They’re still young too,” Lucas said. “They're just going to get better. That entire sophomore group we have is going to keep getting better. They're working unbelievably hard, and they'll be exciting to watch for years to come.”

Dover seniors step up in final Spaulding game

Rivalries tend to become more intense as players get older, and there are few things more meaningful than “going out” with a win against a rival. That was evident for Dover, as several seniors stepped up in big and small ways. Cady and Jabre’s big scoring performances jump off the stat sheet, but Fennessy said the small plays that were made in big moments by other senior leaders were just as important.

“I challenged them in one of the timeouts,” he said. “I didn’t see the fight in them. I said, ‘We’ve got to see it,’ and they responded. Especially the seniors.”

He cited a key rebound and assist from Ryan Sullivan, Sam Grube’s scrappy play, and Jabre’s fight defensively and on the boards in the fourth quarter, while noting the importance of Cady’s hot hand offensively.

“My mindset is ‘See ball, get ball,’” said Grube, who finished with four points, seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks. “If I see a loose ball, I’m going to dive on it. If it’s in the air, I’m going to go get it. Early in the season I wasn’t doing that, but now that coaches got me to push, I want to go get every board, every loose ball, make every block. If I see the ball, I’m going to get it.”

Butler steps up in key moments for Spaulding

Butler is the only senior who starts for Spaulding, and he showed why he is the captain, stepping up to lead the team in scoring, while also dishing out six assists.

“I put a lot of pressure on Paul,” Lucas said. “I ask a lot of him, leading a young team. It was good to see him step up in key situations tonight.”

Lucas said part of what makes Butler a special player for him is his ability to make plays offensively, while also consistently guarding the opposition's best player.

“It’s hard to do that,” Lucas said. “It’s hard to be a sparkplug on defense, then turn around and continue making plays at the other end. But Paul does that. Sometimes he gets in his own head a little bit, but it was great to see the performance he put on tonight.”

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Morales-Perez leads Dover boys basketball past Spaulding NHIAA D1