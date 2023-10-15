From moral victories to actual victories: The growth of FSU football in one year | Kassim

Happy one-year anniversary!

Today - Sunday, Oct. 15 - marks 365 days since the last loss for Florida State football. The 34-28 loss to Clemson at Doak Campbell Stadium on Oct. 15, 2022, feels like a decade ago.

But it was just one year ago.

Since that loss, the No. 4 Seminoles (6-0, 4-0 ACC) have reeled off 12 straight victories - including the 41-3 victory over Syracuse in front of a sold-out home crowd.

The Seminoles are back where head coach Mike Norvell said he would bring them - in the national conversation when it comes to college football.

"I don't even know how to explain it," FSU running back Lawrance Toafili said following Saturday's win. "It's definitely a switch. I mean, we're just working hard. I guess it's just showing that it's paying off. Everybody's going hard. All the running backs, man, everybody's pushing each other. It's just paying off."

Norvell proclaims 'No more moral victories' for FSU

The loss to Clemson last season handed the Seminoles their third straight loss and all the hype surrounding a 4-0 start to the season had begun to fade.

The questions surrounding Norvell's job security were back about if he could be the guy to lead FSU back to national prominence.

A frustrated Norvell was unwilling to accept any moral victories, including fighting back and losing by just six points to the eventual 10-win ACC Champion Tigers.

"Ultimately we've got to finish and we've got to make those plays to go win those games," Norvell said last year following the Clemson loss. "There's no such thing as a moral victory or any of that crap. It's not -- but I do respect their hearts. I respect what they do and the work that's going into it.

"But we've got [to] apply those lessons 60 minutes, whenever we get on the field."

Ironically, 364 days later, Norvell saw his Seminoles play the best game of the 2023 season, a full 60 minutes like he desired last year.

FSU jumped out to an early lead and kept its foot on the accelerator, not allowing Syracuse to claw back into the game like they allowed Boston College earlier this season and Virginia Tech just a week ago.

"Coach Norvell and [defensive coordinator Adam] Fuller, they put a big emphasis on us that the defense hasn't played a whole complete 60 minutes yet," safety Shyheim Brown said. "The focus today was fight. Fight for what we want, fight for what we know we can be. That's what happened today."

Brown played a huge role defensively in the victory, racking up a team-high seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and added a batted ball.

FSU is just like any other college football program. They are susceptible to a letdown game. They are susceptible to lacking motivation when playing an inferior opponent.

We have seen that even with great head coaches like the late Bobby Bowden during his legendary FSU coaching career, Nick Saban and his historical run with Alabama and Kirby Smart during his team's current 24-game win streak and back-to-back National Championship seasons with Georgia.

But Norvell and his coaching staff push the players and put them in uncomfortable, unfamiliar spots every week in practice to challenge the players and keep them going.

"I mean, I want us to be better. I am grateful to be 6-0," Norvell said. "I am so proud of this team for doing the things that were necessary to get to this point because you get one shot at it. One shot at each game. One shot at each play. Ultimately there have been plenty of moments in games where things haven't gone exactly how we wanted to. We get a chance to showcase our response."

The message of improving every game is not lost on the Seminoles.

After allowing 29 straight points to Boston College and Clemson over nearly a four-quarter stretch, the Seminoles defense has allowed just 13 points on defense and one touchdown since the bye week in the last two weeks.

Saturday's victory over Syracuse was the first time the team did not allow a touchdown on defense since last year's victory over the Orange on Nov. 12, 2022.

"Yeah, I feel like that was our best game defensively," defensive lineman Joshua Farmer said. "Yeah, so I know we [are] going to get better, we [are] going to get a lot better as the season goes. I know the D-line is getting better as the season goes [on]. You're starting to see more plays in the backfield. We're rolling and I think it's going to continue."

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers was complimentary of the talent he saw across the field from him.

“Did not expect it to be this dominating,” Babers said. “Even watching them moving around, their speed and their quickness, they were dominating.”

Honoring the 1993 FSU National Championship team

None of the players on this year's Seminoles' roster were alive to watch the 1993 FSU National Championship team.

But Norvell - who was born Oct. 11, 1981, and celebrated his 42nd birthday Wednesday - admitted he was a big fan of that team.

"What I love about that group, is I was a fan. I remember that 1993 national championship license plate was up on my wall," Norvell said. "I get to represent these guys that were here last night, be around our team. It's such a great responsibility.

"It's not just the jersey numbers they wore. When you get to understand the men, when you see them together and the relationships, you see how much they care, that is what is special about being a Florida State Seminole."

On a night when that championship team was honored during halftime of Saturday's game, the current Seminoles team showed why they have a chance to join that team at the top of the college football world.

At least 56 returning players and nine assistant coaches from that team were honored and spent time with the team this weekend. That 1993 squad finished 12-1, defeating Nebraska 18-16 in the Orange Bowl to claim the National Championship.

"It was surreal," Toafili said of getting to spend time with the championship team. "They're talking about their brotherhood. I feel like that's kind of what we're creating right now. We're trying to create that brotherhood so it can last a lifetime, just like they have. Definitely a great experience."

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (5-0, 3-0 ACC) vs. Duke (4-1, 1-0)

When/where: Saturday, 7:30/8 p.m.; Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Radio: ACC Network/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football: Seminoles go from stacking moral victories to actual ones