Moped driver killed in Bronx hit-and-run crash

A fatal hit-and-run collision claimed the life of a moped rider in the Bronx on Monday afternoon.

The 32-year-old victim was riding his scooter west on the Cross Bronx Expressway service road at 2:13 p.m. when the driver of an SUV heading in the same direction slammed into him near Gleason Ave., cops said.

Paramedics rushed the victim, who had a traumatic head injury, to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi, where he died.

Police arrested the 22-year-old driver of the SUV, who fled the scene following the crash, according to law enforcement.