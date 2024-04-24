Moose on the Loose: Zach Wilson’s future

NEW YORK (PIX11) — He was no longer salvageable. He was no longer an asset, and if he stuck around, he would be more of a distraction than anything else. The New York Jets on Monday finally got rid of the mistake — and that was quarterback Zach Wilson, who they drafted No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL draft out of BYU.

Is Wilson the Jets’ biggest draft bust in franchise history? I’m not sure, but that list of bad Jets draft picks is lengthy.

The Jets failed Wilson and he failed the team. It is a learning lesson for the Jets and everybody else around the NFL. It is one thing to draft a quarterback, then the work begins. You, as an organization, need to have a plan to develop that quarterback. The Jets had no plan and it cost them and Wilson.

For Wilson, he needed a change of scenery in order to try and salvage whatever is left of his career. He now ends up in Denver with head coach Sean Payton, with not much competition in the Broncos quarterback room with Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci.

In Payton, Wilson now has a brilliant offensive mind in his corner. The leash, however, will be much shorter because the Broncos are not committed to Wilson long term, and there is no commitment to him past this season.

There is no question Wilson has the athleticism and arm strength to play the position, but he never put it all together. He now has another shot, but now it is about results. For Wilson, if there is one coach in the NFL that could resurrect his career, it would be Payton.

The Jets turn the page and they needed to, and Wilson needed a fresh start and he got that too.

