Moose on the Loose: New York Rangers offseason

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As we get set to watch Game 6 of the Stanley Cup finals Friday night, the NHL offseason comes into focus.

For New York Rangers president and GM Chris Drury, the question has been what will his intent be? Ride it back with a core group that has been to the Eastern Conference finals in two of the last three years? Or shake it up? Realizing that this group of Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin can only get you so far, a more drastic move is needed in order to win a Stanley Cup for the first time since 1994.

When Barclay Goodrow was placed on waivers, it appears that for Drury it is more of the latter than the former. Goodrow was a playoff hero this past run for the Rangers, had won two Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning and was a glue player for Peter Laviolette. He will be missed, but you understand why the Rangers made the move they did. Goodrow was claimed by the San Jose Sharks, and the Rangers now have more money to play with under the salary cap. Goodrow had 12 points in 80 games during the regular season. They needed more.

For Drury, he now has the most difficult of jobs to take a very good team and take them to a championship level. But in doing so, he must trade the correct pieces so the championship window does not close right before your very eyes.

Drury took over this franchise with one goal, to win a Stanley Cup. He has yet to accomplish that as an executive. I think the tone that Drury set from his end-of-season presser to his actions so far this offseason would lead you to believe that Chris Drury believes a shakeup is necessary for the Rangers.

