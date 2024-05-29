Moose on the Loose: Wake-up call

NEW YORK (PIX11) — For the Rangers, it is a best-of-three-game series.

Game 5 is Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. The series with Florida is tied at two games apiece.

The Rangers lost last night 3-2 in overtime.

The message is quite simple for the Rangers.

Wake up.

Mike Zibanejad has looked awful in the first four games, the best highlight was when he hit the crossbar last night.

Chris Kreider has regressed since his natural hat trick in Game 6 against Carolina. It was nice to see Artemi Panarin contribute last night with a pair of assists, but he has been largely quiet.

Rangers are still in this series because of the goalie Igor Shesterkin.

He has faced 130 shots on goal in four games, allowing 10 goals. Florida has outplayed the Rangers in their first four games, carrying the play with their relentless forecheck.

You could argue that the Rangers played their best period last night against Florida in the first. They outshot the Panthers, cleared their defensive zone, made quick decisions, and had a sharp defense.

By the way, if you are going to dress Matt Rempe on the road, then play him or don’t dress him. This is not a time to make the fan base smile. Rempe had 11 shifts and played a tad over six minutes with four hits. That is in on the head coach, Peter Laviolette.

Rangers should get a bump tomorrow night while playing at home, but as we have learned, home ice in the Stanley Cup playoffs means very little. They need their impact players to do just that.

The positives is that the Rangers are even in this series, and Mika, Panarin and Kreider have done very little. In four games, they have a combined 26 shots on goal. They needed more.

Here is the negative: Florida’s style of play has made the Rangers quite uncomfortable, and they need a big-time response on Thursday night.

Until next time, New York, I’m Marc Malusis.

