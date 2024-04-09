Moose on the Loose: UConn goes back to back

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Storr’s Connecticut is the center of the men’s college basketball universe.

It’s not Lexington, Tobacco Road in North Carolina, Bloomington, Indiana or Los Angeles, California.

With their victory over Purdue last night in Glendale, Arizona the UConn Men’s basketball team has won consecutive national titles for the first time since Florida did it in ’06 and ’07.

Senior guard Tristen Newton, the Most Outstanding Player, is well deserved.

The program is undoubtedly a blue blood in college basketball, having won six national titles since 1999. They have won those national titles with three different coaches: Jim Calhoun, Kevin Ollie and now Danny Hurley.

In the last two years, UConn has won all twelve of their tournament games by double-digit points.

What makes this year’s run that much more impressive is that they lost three starters from last year’s team and were just as dominant.

Danny Hurley is the best coach in college basketball. His teams are relentless, and as he has talked about, they are elite defensively and offensively. He also gets players who want to be coached and are driven to play unselfish team-oriented basketball. Hurley is old school and results-driven, and the program that he runs is without question the number one program in college basketball.

He demands a lot out of his players, but if you commit as a player, he will get the best out of you. In the last two years, the Huskies have put on one of the more dominant displays that we have seen in the history of college basketball.

That is not hyperbole. That is a fact.

Think about this: only UCLA and Kentucky have won more national titles in the history of Division One men’s basketball than UConn, and they have done it all in the last 25 years, and I would expect more to come under Hurley.

What we are watching is historical.

Congrats to UConn; you deserve every single flower thrown your way.

Until next time, New York, I’m Marc Malusis.

