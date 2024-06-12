Moose on the Loose: Rodgers misses mandatory minicamp

NEW YORK (PIX11) — There are things to worry about in life and in sports. Aaron Rodgers missing mandatory minicamp for the New York Jets is not that big of a deal. It is unexcused, but he did inform the Jets that he had a previous engagement that is important to him and would not be there this week.

Rodgers has been at OTAs and has been active in the building in Florham Park. Is it an unnecessary distraction? Yes, it is. Is anyone going to publicly criticize Rodgers for not being there, no. Rodgers is the New York Jets franchise. He is the reason that general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh still have jobs. He is the reason that Nathaniel Hackett is employed. He is the reason why the Jets are the second betting choice to win the AFC East. He is the reason why the Jets are AFC title and Super Bowl contenders — and he knows it.

Even if the Jets as an organization thought it was a big deal, they would never say so. Do I think Rodgers missing minicamp is that big of a deal? No. It will have little to no impact on the regular season. But, for a player that talked about all the pressure this season, and that this year is sink or swim, win or go home, and to limit distractions, here we are.

What would be more important to Rodgers at this point than being with his teammates at the mandatory minicamp in Jersey? I am sure we will find out that answer soon enough. But, for a Tuesday in June, Rodgers not attending minicamp is not that big of a deal. Rodgers is healthy. He is motivated, and three days in June will not impact his success as a quarterback this season.

For the Jets to win this season, they need Rodgers to be great, and I expect he will be.

