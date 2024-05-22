Moose on the Loose: The return of Aaron Rodgers

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Let the ramp-up begin. As the New York Jets are conducting OTAs down in Florham Park, all the buzz is again around quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“No restrictions. Arm talent is there. He is doing everything,” head coach Robert Saleh said of Rodgers. As we know, Rodgers lasted four plays a season ago before rupturing his Achilles tendon. It would be more newsworthy if the talent wasn’t all there.

Life can be really cyclical at times, and I feel we are back to where we were a year ago. The Jets might be a more talented roster in spots, especially with the offensive line. But for me, it is all about the regular season and nothing more.

It is fantastic that Rodgers looks great in 11-on-11 drills. It is fantastic that he dropped dimes to Xavier Gipson, Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard. He looks good, and he should; he is a future Hall of Fame quarterback.

It is great that he is all the way back from a torn Achilles. But the fact that he looks good should not be surprising or newsworthy, just like it should not have been surprising that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looked good in his return following a torn wrist ligament. Why? Because they are great players. Great players are going to look great even after injuries. It would be newsworthy if they looked terrible.

For Jets fans, they say to themselves now, well Rodgers better look good. After all, this was the same guy who was attempting to be a medical marvel a year ago by returning during the season. That did not happen.

Listen, right now for the Jets, it all comes down to the regular season and how Rodgers and the team look when the games count. The Jets fan is not going to get all excited about how Rodgers looks during OTAs. How does he look in Week 1? That is another story altogether.

Now you might say that this is all part of the process in returning for Rodgers. Baby steps after all. Which is true. But, I am not going to feel even better about the Jets because Rodgers is showing off his arm talent. He should because he is great.

