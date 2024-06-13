Moose on the Loose: Remembering Jerry West

NEW YORK (PIX11) — “The Logo.” “Mr. Clutch.” “Mr. Outside.” “Zeke from Cabin Creek.” There were many nicknames for Jerry West over his playing career. He was an icon. West passed away Wednesday at the age of 86.

After starring at West Virginia, West played for 14 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, in which he was voted 12 times as all-NBA first or second team. He was named all-defense five times as well. West was an All-Star 14 times, won a championship in 1972 and is the last and only player to be named finals MVP in 1969 even though the Lakers lost that series to the Celtics in seven games. West averaged 37 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists.

More Local News

As a player, West went to the NBA finals nine times. The Lakers were 1-8 in those series. As an executive, he was an eight-time NBA champion. He put together Showtime and hired Pat Riley in the 1980s for the Lakers, which equated to five rings. In 1996, west traded Vlade Divac to Charlotte for the draft rights to Kobe Bryant and then signed free agent Shaquille O’Neal.

In 1999, West hired Phil Jackson in Los Angeles as head coach, and that core group would three-peat as NBA champions. He went to Memphis in 2002 and turned the franchise around as they had four winning seasons before West retired in 2007. West then went to Golden State and helped build their dynasty. Remarkable. West was a two-time NBA executive of the year.

West went into the Naismith Hall of Fame as a player in 1980. He went in as part of the gold medal-winning 1960 U.S. men’s basketball team in 2010 and will be inducted for a third time this year as a contributor.

West was born on May 28, 1938, and grew up poor in West Virginia. He was physically abused by his father, and his older brother David died in the Korean War, which haunted him throughout his life. West used basketball as an outlet to battle depression, and his drive was unquestioned.

West was a brilliant basketball player, one of the best ever. As an executive, he was just a good. West dedicated his life to basketball, associated with the NBA for 64 years, and in the dedication, his impact on the game he loved and that loved him back was iconic.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.