Moose on the Loose: Remembering Bill Walton

NEW YORK (PIX11) — To know him, consider yourself lucky.

There are not many people that come along in life, that love everything there is about life. Their joy, energy, passion and zest are palpable.

That is why you have seen the outpouring from all walks of life after the news broke yesterday that Bill Walton passed away Monday at the age of 71 after a long battle with cancer.

Walton is the greatest college basketball player of all time. Walton defined winning, and he was dominant.

At one point, he had a 142-game personal winning streak that lasted 5 years, from Helix High in La Mesa, California, to the UCLA freshman and varsity teams. Walton did not lose a game for the Bruins until his senior season, with 88 straight wins for the Varsity team.

At UCLA, he won two national titles and was a three-time national college player of the year. In the NBA, he won titles with the Blazers in 1977 and with the Celtics in ’86. He was the NBA MVP with Portland in 1977 as well. Walton was named to the NBA’s 50th and 75th-anniversary teams.

At his best, there may not have been a more complete center the sport has ever seen. He shot, passed, rebounded and defended. Unfortunately, his body did not hold up, and foot injuries curtailed his brilliance.

Walton was more than a basketball player. He was a huge fan of the Grateful Dead. An Emmy-winning broadcaster he worked as a studio analyst and a color commentator in the NBA and college hoops. At the age of 28, he overcome a stuttering problem with the help of legendary broadcaster Marty Glickman.

As a broadcaster, Walton was entertaining, and his passion for the sport came through to the viewer as well. Quite simply, Walton was a one-of-a-kind.

He impacted so many lives. He was a legendary figure on and off the court.

As a player, he was historically great. As a person, he was even better.

Bill Walton left us too soon, but his impact will be felt for generations.

Until next time, New York, I’m Marc Malusis.

