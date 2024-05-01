Moose on the Loose: Rebounding edge

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Knicks are now going to prove to be mentally tough.

After a gut-wrenching, heartbreaking loss to the Sixers in Game 5 last night, they blew a six-point lead with under 30 seconds to go.

They lost in overtime 112 -106, and the blame goes all around.

Missed free throws.

Mitchell Robinson left his feet on a 3-point shot and fouled Tyrese Maxey.

The failure of Deuce McBride to foul Maxey, with the Knicks up three with 15 seconds left.

I can’t blame fatigue because Philly was executing, and three of their starter players were 48 minutes or more. Simply, the Knicks did not execute and lost their focus.

More New York Sports News

The head coach, Tom Thibodeau, takes the blame because he is the head coach. But the Knicks gave Game 5 away, just like the Sixers gave Game 2 away.

Now it is a 3-2 series headed back to Philly for Game 6 tomorrow night, and the Sixers have life.

For a collapse to happen, you must keep the door ajar, and someone needs to kick the door open. Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey did just that.

He played 52 minutes and scored 46 points, hitting seven three-pointers. He is a rising superstar in the league and is special. He is an energizer bunny on offense and defense, and he helped rip the heart out of the Knicks last night.

We have learned a lot about the Knicks this season, and on Thursday night, we will learn something else. They must pick themselves off the floor and respond as they let a game they never should have lost slip away.

Mental and physical errors cost them a game. Will it cost them the series?

They still lead the series three games to two, but now Philly has life and a belief. That can be a powerful combo in a playoff series.

Until next time in New York, I’m Marc Malusis.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.