Moose on the Loose: Ready to rebound

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Let me ask you a question: Did you think the Knicks’ playoff run would be easy?

It wasn’t against the 76ers, and it is not against Indiana. The Pacers drubbed the Knicks Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis, winning by 32 points. Series tied at 2-games-a-piece. Game 5 is Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks looked lethargic and lifeless. Indiana blitzed them early, leading 34-14 after the first quarter, and never looked back. Now, here come the critics: the minutes police are in full force, criticizing head coach Tom Thibodeau and the way he manages his starters and uses his bench.

Injuries have mounted with no Randle, Robinson, Bogdanovic or Anunoby. Clearly, star guard Jalen Brunson is hampered by his foot injury and the defense of Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith. You would have to go all the way back to Feb. 27, in a home loss to New Orleans, where the Knicks looked as bad as they did Sunday.

In that game against the Pelicans, the Knicks did not have Jalen Brunson. So, I was taught at a very young age that in sports, a series does not begin until a home team loses. Both the Knicks and Pacers held serve. It is now a best-of-three moving forward, and you would imagine the Knicks get a major bounce forward playing in front of the home crowd tomorrow night.

Yes, it looked bad Sunday, and yes, the Knicks are banged up and missing players, but now is not the time to jump ship.

Now is the time to lean in. Trust in the Villanova three.

They have earned it. Trust in effort and hard work defined the Knicks’ culture under head coach Tom Thibodeau.

As bad as it looked yesterday, it was just one loss. Do not overreact. Move on.

And for those who are looking to be right about the sustainability of minutes played by the Knicks starting five, looking to criticize Thibs instead of just appreciating and being proud of how this team goes about its business, get out and get lost.

The Knicks are hampered, but I do not doubt that this team will respond tomorrow night. How do I know that? I have watched them all season long.

Until next time, New York, I’m Marc Malusis.

