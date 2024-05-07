Moose on the Loose: Nova Knicks

NEW YORK (PIX11) — There is no question that the Knicks have grabbed New York City’s attention.

Lead the Pacers one game-to-none in the Eastern Conference semi-final with Game 2 Wednesday night back at the Garden.

We have discussed the Villanova three: Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo.

Their chemistry. Effort, heart and brilliance. They have helped change the culture of the Knicks franchise.

For the first time in a long time, the Knicks have been a healthy organization, free of drama and nonsense, leading to good results on the court. From President Leon Rose to Head Coach Tom Thibodeau, everyone is pushing in the same direction.

But can we, for a moment, in all our excitement, take a step back and look at what the big three for the Knicks are doing?

In the era of load management in the NBA. In the era of managed minutes by NBA teams when it comes to their players, the Knicks are different.

Through seven games in the playoffs, Jalen Brunson averages nearly 44 minutes per game. Josh Hart plays almost 47 minutes per game. OG Anunoby nearly 42 minutes per game. Donte DiVincenzo is at almost 34 minutes per game. Now, the Knicks have a rotation of about seven players.

That’s it.

The rotation took a hit with Randle and Bogdanovic being lost for the season. Now, will the Knicks’ lack of depth prove to be their demise against Indiana, a younger and significantly deeper team?

Time will tell.

But if you are the head coach, you dance with the girls you brought: Jalen, Josh, OG and Donte. They are outliers who thrive on playing time, and their grit and fight are palpable.

So, as the Knicks franchise has risen from the ashes in recent years, know this: they are also doing it differently than most.

Having their star players logging huge minutes game in and game out, and let’s be honest, they do not have much of a choice. Not only are the Knicks an engaging and likable basketball team, but they are the definition of Ironman.

Until next time, New York, I’m Marc Malusis.

