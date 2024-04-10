Moose on the Loose: Local kid making good

NEW YORK (PIX11) — This is exactly the start the Yankees needed after going 82-80 last season.

They are 10 and 2, they are winning, it looks like they are having fun, and chemistry is not an issue.

We all knew the focus on offense would fall on the two superstars, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

Soto has been brilliant, and Judge has been just ok. But let’s focus tonight on Anthony Volpe.

The second-year shortstop has been fantastic. Going into tonight, he is hitting .375 in 11 games. He has 2 homers, 3 doubles, 6 RBI and 15 hits in 40 at-bats.

His approach and patience are remarkably different from a year ago. He is the hitter the Yankees organization thought he could be. Who cares where he hits in the line-up right now?

Just keep hitting. For Volpe, all the pressure in the world was on his shoulders. He grew up a Yankees fan from Watchung, New Jersey and was drafted by the Yankees in the 1st round in 2019. The Yankees considered Volpe untradeable, and the comparisons to Derek Jeter persisted.

When shortstops like Corey Seager and Carlos Correa were available in free agency, the Yankees passed, instead bringing a stop-gap solution in Isiah Kiner-Falefa until Volpe was ready. He impressed last year, and his offensive prowess this season leads you to believe the sky is the limit.

But equally impressive is that he has been able to do all of this so far with all the focus on his shoulders.

All the pressure and the expectations in this city, as well as being able to compartmentalize that and perform, are remarkable for a young player. That is where the comparisons come to Jeter. It is the mental side of the game.

He will be special to watch for years to come, and what we have seen so far is just the tip of the iceberg.

Until next time, New York, I’m Marc Malusis.

