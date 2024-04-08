Moose on the Loose: John Calipari headed to Arkansas

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Big news in the world of college basketball came Sunday night: John Calipari has decided to leave Kentucky to become the next head coach at Arkansas.

After 15 years, a National Championship, Four Final 4 appearances and multiple first-round NBA draft choices, it was time.

You might ask why. Well, expectations at Kentucky are through the roof year in and year out.

Big Blue Nation is upset that Kentucky has not made it past the opening weekend of the NCAA tournament since 2019. After Kentucky lost to Oakland this year, their ad had to come out and say Calipari was coming back due to public pressure.

Sometimes change is a good thing and I think for Calipari and Kentucky, it is a good thing.

Do you know who the perfect hire would be? Not UConn’s Danny Hurley.

Although he is great, and I love him, the Huskies are on the verge tonight of winning their 2nd straight national title. Not St. John’s Rick Pitino, even though you could understand the draw for both parties, but that is not happening.

It is the coach that Kentucky has wanted in the past, and he spurned them. The last team that won back-to-back national titles in college basketball was the Florida Gators in 2006 and 2007.

They were coached by Billy Donovan, now the Chicago Bulls’ coach. Donovan left college basketball for the NBA in 2015.

I’m not sure, with the college landscape and NIL deals, if Donovan would be willing to go back. But let’s be honest: the Chicago Bulls are not exactly a championship team. What we all need to realize is this: it takes a special coach to handle everything at Kentucky, who is the New York Yankees of college basketball programs.

It can define you in good ways and in bad. That job is now open, and it will be fascinating to see who gets that job, especially if you are Boogie Fland from Stepinac.

We will see.

Until next time, New York, I’m Marc Malusis.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.