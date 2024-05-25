Moose on the Loose: Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Everyone got caught up this week with how Aaron Rodgers looked at the New York Jets’ OTAs in Florham Park this week. Though it is great that he looked good in drills, without pads in May, the bigger news in my opinion that came out is that cornerback Sauce Gardner is going to get his wish and is going to travel this year. Head coach Robert Saleh said the Jets would be judicious when they did it, but it could happen more this season.

Now you might ask yourself, what does traveling for a corner exactly mean? Well, it means that instead of having your corners playing one side of the field regardless of the match-up, you would now move your top corner to cover their top wide receiver.

Gardner is entering his third season and has been a first-team All-Pro in his first two seasons. Gardner traveled at times last year, based on opponent, but if the Jets’ defense is to take another step forward, they need him to match up against the opponent’s top wideout all season, and this is with knowing that the Jets’ other cornerback D.J. Reed is really good, but Sauce is special.

Deion Sanders did it. Darrelle Revis did it. Sauce Gardner is an absolute star and a great cornerback and he needs to be utilized more as a weapon this season on defense, which will allow defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to be even more creative.

You want to know how great Gardner is? In two years, he has allowed 62 receptions for 595 yards and two touchdowns. He has had 24 pass break-ups. He has only been targeted 10% of the time.

This is not hyperbole; nothing stands in the way of Gardner being one of the greatest to ever play his position in the NFL. When you have a talent that is that good, it is on the Jets to make the best use of him. It is time to allow Gardner to travel full time. If they do, the Jets’ defense can go from top three to the best defense in the NFL. He is that good.

