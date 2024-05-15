Moose on the Loose: Caitlin’s coming out party

CONNECTICUT (PIX11) — Everything changes tonight for the WNBA.

It is the regular season debut for Caitlyn Clark as the Indiana Fever are in Connecticut to take on the Sun.

The Sun has a sellout crowd tonight, and it is their first sellout for a home opener since their first game in Connecticut in 2003. So, nearly 9,000 people will be watching Clark make her debut tonight.

The Clark Effect.

She had two pre-season games, played in front of 13 thousand at home and a sellout crowd as the Fever visited Dallas.

The Clark Effect.

For Indiana, 36 of their 40 games will be on national television, including tonight.

You get the point.

Clark signed a $28 million dollar deal with Nike, which includes her own signature shoe. She also has endorsement deals with Gatorade and State Farm.

The former Iowa phenom was the first overall pick after a record-breaking college career in which she became the all-time leading scorer. With her court vision and range, she is different and does it differently than anyone else.

It is no disrespect to anyone who came before her, but she has the possibility to be an instrument of change. To raise the level of interest and awareness in women’s basketball.

But now comes the hard part: she needs to be great. Not good. Great.

The WNBA would like nothing more than to see her be successful, but it is now on Caitlyn Clark to go from all-time great college player to all-time great pro.

There is a difference.

There will be detractors, there always are. But what we are seeing with Caitlyn Clark is generational; just look at the ratings and interest across this country. Everything is in front of her.

She is a star.

She is wealthy and famous, but the greats still have the drive and hunger to be great regardless of success. The next chapter of Caitlyn Clark’s career gets going tonight in front of a sell-out crowd, and the country will be watching.

