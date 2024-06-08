Moose on the Loose: Belmont Stakes at Saratoga

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday is the third jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown for 3-year-olds: the Belmont Stakes.

It’ll have a different look this year as it is being held up at Saratoga and not Belmont Park. It will not be 1½ miles and the true test of a champion, instead cut back to 1¼ miles. Why the change? Because Belmont Park is undergoing a facelift and is under construction. So what we have is Saratoga hosting a four-day racing festival which got underway Thursday.

I have talked about my love for Saratoga, a destination spot in the Malusis household for countless summers, and on Saturday the Belmont Stakes will be run there. The last time the Belmont Stakes was held someplace else other than Belmont Park was 1967.

It is the 156th running of the Belmont, as a field of 10 3-year-olds will go postward. There is no Triple Crown on the line, but the race will feature the Kentucky Derby winner in Mystik Dan and the Preakness winner in Seize The Grey.

The morning line favorite is Sierra Leone, trained by Chad Brown and ridden by Flavien Prat and is 9/5 on the morning line. It should be a good betting race, and a true New York event gets moved to the Spa. It will be a great day at the track as there will be nine graded stakes on Saturday highlighted by the Belmont.

Even though the race looks different this year — a different track and a different distance — the fact that it is being held at Saratoga makes it very special. If you have never been, you should go. It is a true New York state treasure.

Who do I like tomorrow? I like the chalk. No. 9 Sierra Leon. The son of Gun Runner, cost $2.3 million as a yearling. He will be coming from off of the pace, but he always makes his run, and I just think he is the class of the race.

Saturday is special: the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga. A great New York event is being held at a timeless New York venue.

