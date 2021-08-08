Moorings at the beach

Aug. 7—My dad used to tell a story of a time when he — so desperate to see the ocean — got off work one day and drove from Beckley straight to the beach just to smell the salty air, hear the ocean roar and get his feet wet for a moment before turning the car around.

That's a special kind of crazy.

That's a hereditary kind of crazy.

Not to say that I've done that.

But not to say that I wouldn't do that either.

Honestly, it's the kind of whirlwind trip I've thought a lot about over the past 17 months or so.

Aside from getting gas, he probably never came into contact with a soul as he drove to the ocean and back.

It's almost like he laid the blueprint for a pandemic road trip or something.

But though I considered the down-and-back trip a time or 10 in recent months, I dreamed of an actual vacation.

And finally, the last week of July, we hit the road for seven days on the Outer Banks.

----Our trip wasn't as random as my dad's, but it did come together at the last minute.

Though I'd hoped we'd get to the beach at some point this summer, by mid-June, we still had no plans and I was getting antsy.

Finally one evening after scrolling through a friend's vacation photos on social media, I sent him a message and asked where he stayed.

Two days later, I took a chance and called to see if there were any openings.

Somehow, though it's a busier than average season on the Outer Banks, I made a reservation just three weeks out.

I'm pretty easy to please when it comes to beach trips.

I don't go to the beach for shopping or restaurants. As long as there's a grocery store and a few places to buy "beachy" things, I'm set.

Give me an umbrella and a chair, park me in front of the ocean in the morning and come back for me at 4 p.m. or so.

I think my beach bum tendencies came in handy this year.

Though my boyfriend and I are both vaccinated, neither of us really wanted to get into the craziness we encountered any time we attempted to visit a restaurant.

From what I understand, the problem there is the same as everywhere else. There aren't enough people to work the restaurants and the crowds are just too much.

So we ate pizza and room sandwiches.

Not exactly the meals we thought we might get, but I wasn't there for that.

The place we stayed is oceanfront and family-owned for 60 years.

Within a week's time, it felt like our neighbors were our actual neighbors. We came to learn some of them had stayed there for decades, booking the same week or, in one instance, the same three weeks, for the next year before they checked out each summer.

We shared our small corner of the world with families from Ohio, Michigan, Virginia and Nicholas County.

I met an Australian and his young daughter who, along with his wife, work at the United States embassy in Uganda. They were enjoying part of the week with her parents before heading back to Africa.

We were away from home, but it didn't feel like it when we were tucked away in our little corner.

And I made a major discovery on the trip.

I don't mind getting up at 5:45 a.m., as long as I can watch the sun rise over the ocean with the sand beneath my toes.

----I might not be the kind of beach crazy person who drives there and back just to dip a foot in the ocean, but when I was 11 years old, I silently wished our car would break down so that my family might be forced to spend a few extra days at Myrtle Beach.

I promise you I'm not making this up, but when we packed up to head home, our car wouldn't start.

And maybe it was just a coincidence, but at 11, I knew I was to blame.

Now, as an adult responsible for car repairs, I would never make such a wish.

But I am always sad to leave the beach.

Since we got back, I've been looking at the calendar to see if there's any way to go for just a couple more days this year.

Summer is flying by though and I'm not sure how to make it happen.

Maybe my dad's road trip wasn't so crazy after all.

But if I don't manage another beach sunrise before the season's end, all is not lost.

If we're lucky, we all have what is referred to as a "happy place."

I'm blessed with two.

I didn't hear the ocean's roar in 2020 or shout "We Are Marshall" amongst my "family" at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

But it's a new year.

Sunrise over the beach is gorgeous, but sunset over the stadium is awfully nice, too.

