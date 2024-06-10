Moorhead woman training for 2024 Adaptive CrossFit Games

Jun. 10—MOORHEAD — In a row of stationary bikes between people of all ages and abilities, a fit young woman cranks away at the pedals, her long hair pulled up in high pigtails blowing in a fan's breeze.

Tessa Kirkey is in deep focus, pausing only to share a word of encouragement or for a tip from her coach during a CrossFit workout at Elevate Human Potential gym in Moorhead.

Jenna Pepsin, assistant head coach at EHP, calls Kirkey "incredibly coachable."

"If you give her a quick reminder to fix something, she'll do it," Pepsin said.

Kirkey, 26, is training for the 2024 Adaptive CrossFit Games in San Antonio, Texas, in September.

The event is a platform for athletes with disabilities to compete at the highest level. WheelWOD, a leader in adaptive fitness, teams up with CrossFit to create a fair and inclusive competition.

Kirkey's physical disabilities are almost imperceptible, due in part to the hard work she's put in.

Karin Nellermoe said her daughter's diagnosis is cerebral palsy, cognitive delays and apraxia.

Kirkey is able to live semi-independently in a townhouse with a roommate, with some supports and safety measures.

Kirkey's cognitive level is comparable to that of a second- or third-grader, Nellermoe said, making it all the more impressive that she can navigate the complexities of a CrossFit workout.

She and Pepsin liken Kirkey to a bumblebee.

"Don't tell her she can't do something because she will do it beyond anybody's expectations," Nellermoe said.

Nellermoe said her daughter's birth was normal and everything seemed fine, but by age two and a half, she wasn't talking much.

She was first diagnosed with childhood verbal apraxia, Nellermoe said, similar to a stroke in that the brain knows what to do but can't get the muscles to cooperate.

But the diagnosis changed as her daughter's cognitive delays became more pronounced.

She was slow to learn a lot of things, such as not walking until a few months shy of age two.

"Once she learned it, she could do it. We never put anything past her and just always challenged her," Nellermoe said.

In ninth grade, Kirkey joined the cross country team. Then came 10k runs and half marathons. She's run five full marathons, including in Chicago.

She also grew up riding horses, which her mother said was an "equalizer" for her daughter, just like running.

But when some of the running groups Kirkey was involved in stopped meeting as often, Nellermoe suggested her daughter try CrossFit at EHP, which she herself had started a few months prior.

Kirkey said she was "kinda nervous" when she walked in that day.

She first worked one on one with a coach but now takes part in the group workouts and competitions, in addition to swimming and running.

"They push me. They're my friends," Kirkey said about the people she sweats alongside, five days a week.

Pepsin said there are multiple different adaptive categories at the event where Kirkey will compete in September.

They include upper extremity, lower extremity, cognitive disabilities, neuromuscular and wheelchair.

"Tessa is competing with people who are very similar in her capabilities," Pepsin said.

No one knows ahead of time what the workout will be at competition, so they have to train for a little bit of everything.

Pepsin's job is to help Kirkey comprehend the workout, giving her cues when needed.

"I might be right in front of her when she's doing a box jump to remind her to open her hips," she said.

Some of the workouts are timed and the faster you complete it, the better.

In other cases, the benchmark might be how many repetitions are done in a given amount of time.

Each athlete has an official assigned to them to make sure they're using correct technique, like locking out arms or hitting certain targets, such as while rowing, Pepsin said.

The Adaptive CrossFit Games in Texas is an international event, with competitors hailing from the U.S., Canada and Australia.

In the current rankings, Kirkey stands in third place in her division, her mom said.

Pepsin said Kirkey is a naturally gifted athlete but that doesn't mean she doesn't work for it.

"She wants to get better. She wants to improve. She wants to push herself," Pepsin said, as Kirkey prepares for the big stage in September.

"She'll do amazing. I know she can do it," her mom said.