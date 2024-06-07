Moorhead walks off Bemidji, ends Lumberjacks' season in 8-4A Tournament

Jun. 6—COLD SPRING — The Bemidji High School baseball team saw its season end on Thursday afternoon in Cold Spring.

The fifth-seeded Lumberjacks lost to No. 3 Moorhead in walk-off fashion in the Section 8-4A Tournament elimination bracket championship game. The Spuds beat BHS 7-6, overcoming a five-run deficit.

The Jacks plated five runs in the first two innings on Landon Hanson's bases-loaded walk and RBI singles from Peyton Neadeau and Stonewall Gessner. Moorhead tied the game with two runs in the third and three in the fifth.

Hanson scored on an error in the top of the seventh inning to give Bemidji a 6-5 lead. However, an RBI single and a throwing error sealed the Lumberjacks' fate in the bottom half of the frame.

Jack Lundquist took the loss for BHS, throwing two innings with one earned run. He struck out two batters, walked two more and surrendered three hits. Carter Heinsch came in for relief in the first inning and went the distance from there for the Spuds. He allowed two earned runs on eight hits wth three strikeouts.

The Jacks ended their season with a record of 13-11.

Moorhead 7, Bemidji 6

BHS 410 000 1 — 6-713-1

MHD 002 030 2 — 7-7-3

WP: Heinsch (6.1 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K)

LP: Lundquist (2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB 2 K)